Argentina Offers Its Creditors Climate Action Instead of Money

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Argentina, one of the world’s most prominent defaulters, is pushing for a new way to service debt: Instead of paying creditors with cash that’s on short supply in Buenos Aires, it wants them to recognize the country’s efforts to tackle climate change.

“We need more flexibility to honor that debt,” President Alberto Fernandez said, at a United Nations climate summit, of about $46 billion that Argentina owes to the International Monetary Fund. “We’re willing to link part of the payment to essential investments in green infrastructure.”

The climate talks in Glasgow are set to include a discussion on how rich countries can help poorer ones like Argentina to make the expensive transition to cleaner energy.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com