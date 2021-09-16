Argentina draft budget puts 2022 GDP growth at 4%, inflation at 33% By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past out-of-business stores which display “For rent” signs, near Buenos Aires’ Obelisk, Argentina, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina August 20, 2021. Picture taken August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s economy is predicted to grow 4% in 2022, while inflation is expected to hit 33%, according to a draft budget released just before midnight on Wednesday.

The draft, which must be approved by the country’s Congress, comes the same day as Argentina’s Peronist government was shaken by the resignation of several hard-left officials, signalling a rift within the ruling coalition after a bruising primary election loss.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR