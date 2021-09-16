Argentina draft budget puts 2022 GDP growth at 4%, inflation at 33% By Reuters

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s economy is predicted to grow 4% in 2022, while inflation is expected to hit 33%, according to a draft budget released just before midnight on Wednesday.
The draft, which must be approved by the country’s Congress, comes the same day as Argentina’s Peronist government was shaken by the resignation of several hard-left officials, signalling a rift within the ruling coalition after a bruising primary election loss.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.