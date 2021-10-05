Aretha Franklin To Have Post Office Named After Her In Her Hometown Detroit

#Roommates, three years after her passing, the Queen Of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is still racking up honors and accolades—and the latest one is courtesy of her very own hometown of Detroit, Michigan. It was recently announced that a local post office in Detroit will officially be named after Aretha Franklin to honor her enduring musical legacy.

@APNews reports, Aretha Franklin’s Detroit hometown has found a way to ensure that her memory lives on that’s filled with Black excellence. The former Fox Creek post office will now be known as the “Aretha Franklin Post Office Building” following legislation that was approved by Congress. The renamed post office is located about five miles east of downtown Detroit, which is close to a concert amphitheater on the Detroit River that also is named after Aretha. To celebrate the occasion, her family members along with postal and elected officials were on hand.

Speaking about the name change for Aretha, U.S. Representative Brenda Lawrence, a state Democrat, long-time postal worker, and close friend of the Queen Of Soul who initially introduced the legislation to Congress that resulted in the name change, said “Her legacy lives on in her music, in her family. But we have added to that list of her legacy, a post office with her name on it.”

The legislation was signed back in January and following its approval, U.S. Senator Gary Peters had this to say:

“Sometimes people wonder if Congress can come together. Congress can come together when it comes to standing up and recognizing this amazing person.”

We know Aretha Franklin would be very proud of such an honor, we love to see it!

