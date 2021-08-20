Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Private equity firm Ares Management Corp is seeking to raise $4 billion for its second fund that is focused on investing in the debt and equity of companies in financial distress, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. The Los Angeles-based firm raised its first such fund, Ares Special Opportunities Fund, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, seeking to capitalize on the woes of companies hitting hard times. It amassed $3.5 billion from investors, significantly above its $2 billion target.