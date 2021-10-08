Are whales front-running the approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF? By Cointelegraph

BTC prices are up 7% over the past 24 hours and have surged a whopping 32% over the past week, according to CoinGecko. This bullish price action for BTC only may be a form of front-running by big bag holders in anticipation of a futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

A surge in (BTC) prices today may be in response to increased speculation that an exchange-traded product could finally be approved in the coming weeks.

