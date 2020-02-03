Are hopes of a peaceful end to the war in Syria fading? The | Turkey-Syria border

The Syrian government is intensifying its campaign to retake the last province controlled by the rebels.

On Monday, five Turkish soldiers and three civilians were killed by the bombings in Idlib in the northwest.

Ankara supports opposition groups and had sent reinforcements to counter President Bashar al-Assad's offensive.

Turkey and Syria's biggest ally, Russia, negotiated a ceasefire on Idlib in January.

However, the truce is not maintained and the UN says that almost 400,000 people have been forced to flee.

Are hopes of a peaceful end of almost nine years of war fading?

Presenter: Darren Jordon

Guests:

Marwan Kabalan – Head of policy analysis at the Arab Center for Policy Research and Studies

Matthew Bryza – Former White House official and American diplomat

Glenn Diesen – Professor of International Relations at the Moscow Higher School of Economics

Source: Al Jazeera News