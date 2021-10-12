Ardana Announces Registration Ahead of Its Inclusive Token Sale By CoinQuora

Ardana Announces Registration Ahead of Its Inclusive Token Sale



Ardana is having an early token sale.

Registration will be open from October 14.

Tokens will be released from October 28 onwards.

Ardana — the on-chain asset-backed stablecoin protocol and DEX stable asset liquidity pool built on has some big news. It is rewarding its community by opening its doors to an early token sale. The project seeks to boost inclusion by putting all Ardana fans on the same playing field.

Thus, on October 14, at 2 pm UTC, Ardana is opening registration for a future public sale. The registration will be capped to 2,000 registrants, with a limit of $500. To emphasize, this milestone is taking place ahead of the token launch in mid-November.

What is Ardana?

Ardana is a unique protocol that focuses on the facility and use of asset-backed stablecoins for its users to develop the Cardano economy. The protocol allows users to leverage their ADA and use it for minting, staking, earning, and lending.

In addition, the DEX enables users to trade and swaps safely and economically. It also brings low risk and high yield opportunities to its liquidity providers.

Ardana facilitates the borrowing of stablecoins against locked collateral

It leverages Cardano’s security, stability, and speed

It ensures users holdings preserve their value while protecting against volatility inherent in cryptos

Its native stablecoin is pegged against the USD for stability

The particulars of the DANA sale

The objective of the sale is twofold. Firstly, it raises funds for the next level of development in the push towards DANA. Secondly, it offers a fair sale with lower entry barriers so that all participants may become stakeholders in the native DANA token — a Cardano CNT token.

Once users have registered, the next step of this significant event will take place on October 28, at 2:00 pm UTC. At first, 30% of all tokens will be released in the first stage. Next, a further 30% will come out a month later.

Finally, the last 40% will be available in the month after. Moreover, the token price is a mere $0.60. Also, a variety of tokens will be accepted in exchange, including USDT, USDC, ETH (ERC-20 vs Metamask/cold wallets only).

The sale is open for international participants, except for U.S residents and citizens. All those who register will need to work through the KYC process in order to prove their identity, and the sale will take place here.

Once participants buy the native DANA token, of which there is a cap of 1,666,666 DANA, they will need to store it in a Cardano wallet. This is considered safer than storing them in an exchange, which is hackable as history has shown. Users can find full instructions on how to set up a Cardano wallet here.

Democratizing Ardana for the community

To give its community a fair chance at governance and stakeholding, Ardana has decided to make the sale as inclusive as possible by:

Implementing a low maximum contribution threshold to prevent significant funds from swooping in and taking a substantial allocation, i.e. no whales

Ensuring all members of the community have a fair chance to participate by running this sale

Lastly, the purchase price of the tokens will be minimal

There will be a further token sale through the Occam launchpad for those participants unable to secure pre-registration. Community members are encouraged to be ready for the first token sale by setting up their Cardano wallet, registering on October 14, and awaiting the sale on October 28.

