Arctic Oil and Gas Exploration Is Booming Despite Climate Fears

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil and gas companies are being bankrolled by some of the biggest names in finance to tap the Arctic’s vast natural wealth even as warnings grow about the melting ice cap due to man-made global warming. Gazprom PJSC, ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergies SE are among energy firms expanding their fossil-fuel expansion in the region, with production of oil and gas set to climb 20% over the next five years, according to a report by Reclaim Finance. The banking sector is complicit, having provided more than $314 billion for such projects from 2016 to 2020, the climate watchdog said.

Article content “The Arctic is a climate bomb, and our research shows that the oil and gas industry is hellbent on setting it off, thus blowing up our chances of avoiding runaway climate breakdown,” said Alix Mazounie, co-author of the report. “But they aren’t the only culprits: Financial institutions have bankrolled these companies, making a mockery of their own climate commitments.” The study lays bare the increasing concern that financial institutions and energy companies often tout their green credentials, yet can be found acting in ways that are contrary. The authors say that while two-thirds of the top 30 banks fueling expansion in the Arctic have so-called Arctic restriction policies, none exclude support for companies involved in the development of new oil and gas projects in the region.