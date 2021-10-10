Arcane Research predicts 700 million Lightning Network users by 2030 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The research unit of Arcane Crypto predicts the Lightning Network will go parabolic as adoption of the (BTC) layer-two payment protocol ramps up over the decade.

Arcane Research published the “State of Lightning” report on Tuesday and analyzed the Lightning Network in terms of current capacity, wallet payment volume, the growing rate of adoption, and the switch from online services to everyday usage.

Current capacity

Payment volume. Source: Arcane Research

El Salvador and other countries

Potential adoption growth in El Salvador. Source: Arcane Research