Arca Labs partners with Securitize on regulated, tokenized financial products By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Arca Labs, the innovation arm of digital asset investment firm Arca, has partnered with blockchain tech firm Securitize to launch regulated, tokenized financial products.

According to a Thursday announcement, Securitize has signed on to provide a smart contract and issuance platform for the firm, starting with Arca’s tokenized fund dubbed the “Arca U.S. Treasury Fund,” which was launched in July 2020.