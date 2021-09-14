Arbitrum’s TVL surges to $1.5B as DeFi degens ape into ArbiNYAN By Cointelegraph

layer-two rollup network Arbitrum One is beginning to see significant growth, with its total value locked (TVL) surging by roughly 2,300% this past week.
According to L2beat, an analysis platform comparing layer-two protocols, Arbitrum’s TVL tagged an all-time high of $1.5 billion on Sept. 11 as DeFi degens rushed to invest in early farming DApps launching on the network.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.