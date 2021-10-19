Arbitrum extends lead over Optimism as Uniswap posts record volume on L2 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

The world’s most popular decentralized exchange, , is seeing layer two volumes surge as transaction fees surge once again.

On Oct. 19, Uniswap founder Hayden Adams tweeted that daily volume across v3 deployments of the decentralized exchange on layer-two networks has pushed into record levels. Adams estimated that Uniswap v3 processed an unprecedented $115 million in combined daily volume across the Arbitrum and Optimism networks without providing a source.