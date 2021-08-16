Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BENGALURU — Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks to acquire a roughly 20% stake in Reliance Industries Ltd’s oil refining and chemicals business for about $20 billion to $25 billion in Aramco’s shares, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. An agreement could be reached as soon as the coming weeks, according to the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-16/aramco-said-in-advanced-talks-on-up-to-25-billion-reliance-deal?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google, which cited people with knowledge of the matter.