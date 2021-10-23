Aramco aims for net zero emissions from operations by 2050, CEO says By Reuters

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Aramco (SE:) aims to achieve net zero emissions from its operations by 2050 while also building hydrocarbon capacity and expanding its maximum sustained production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Saturday.
“Saudi Aramco will achieve the ambition of being net zero from our operations by 2050,” Nasser told the Saudi Green Initiative summit, where the kingdom’s crown prince earlier announced the Gulf Arab state would achieve net zero by 2060.
Nasser said investment in gas would allow Aramco to eliminate a lot of the liquid burning in the kingdom.
