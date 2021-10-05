Arab Bank has chosen Tezos to facilitate institutional custody service By Cointelegraph

Arab Bank Switzerland announced Tuesday that it will integrate staking, trading and custody services onto the Tezos blockchain’s native token () in a bid to provide a digital asset environment for institutions, corporations and high net-worth individuals.
The 50-year old establishment partnered with Tezos in the hope of benefiting from the ecosystem’s inherent focus on energy conservation, low-gas fees and fast upgrades.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.