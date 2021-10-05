Arab Bank has chosen Tezos to facilitate institutional custody service By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Arab Bank Switzerland announced Tuesday that it will integrate staking, trading and custody services onto the Tezos blockchain’s native token () in a bid to provide a digital asset environment for institutions, corporations and high net-worth individuals.

The 50-year old establishment partnered with Tezos in the hope of benefiting from the ecosystem’s inherent focus on energy conservation, low-gas fees and fast upgrades.