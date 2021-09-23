ARA gasoline stocks up by over 7% – Insights Global

Article content

LONDON — Gasoline stocks held in

independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA)

refining and storage area rose by 7.4% in the week to Thursday,

data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

* Gasoline stocks rose to 813,000 tonnes on slower flows

along the

Rhine river, and amid congestion on barges in Amsterdam,

Insights Global’s Patrick Kulsen said.

* Gasoil stocks fell by nearly 6% to 1.97 million tonnes

amid an

increase in flows to inland locations on the Rhine River, Kulsen