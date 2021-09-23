ARA gasoline stocks up by over 7% – Insights Global

Article content
LONDON — Gasoline stocks held in
independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA)
refining and storage area rose by 7.4% in the week to Thursday,
data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
* Gasoline stocks rose to 813,000 tonnes on slower flows
along the
Rhine river, and amid congestion on barges in Amsterdam,
Insights Global’s Patrick Kulsen said.
* Gasoil stocks fell by nearly 6% to 1.97 million tonnes
amid an
increase in flows to inland locations on the Rhine River, Kulsen

added.
The following table shows volumes in ‘000/T:
23/09/2021 16/09/2021 24/09/2020
Gasoline 813 757 1,307
Naphtha 267 299 433
Gasoil 1,972 2,091 2,787
Fuel oil 1,223 1,125 1,390
Jet fuel 879 1,031 938
Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes
Gasoline France, Ireland, Italy, Canada, Libya, Malta
Latvia, Sweden, France, Greece,
Portugal, UK Sweden, Turkey, U.S.,
West Africa
Naphtha France, Greece, Norway, France
Portugal, Russia, U.S.
Gasoil Finland, France, Italy, Argentina, Cuba,
Portugal, UK France, Sweden,
Germany, UK
Fuel oil Denmark, Germany, Italy, Lebanon,
Poland, Russia, Sweden Portugal, Singapore,
UK UK
Jet fuel South Korea, U.S. Ireland, UK
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)