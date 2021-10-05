Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) (“ Aquila ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transaction (the “ Transaction ”) to sell its Bend and Reef properties in Wisconsin to Green Light Metals Inc. (“ GL ”). All dollar amounts are reported in Canadian dollars.

If the Promissory Note becomes due and payable on a Go-Public Transaction, then the Promissory Note shall be satisfied by way of:

$900,000 in cash; and

The issuance of that number of GL shares equal to $4 million divided by the price per share at which GL shares are issued in the Go-Public Transaction financing.

If GL does not complete a Go-Public Transaction prior to the Maturity Date, then the Promissory Note shall be satisfied by way of the issuance of that number of GL shares equal to $4.9 million divided by the price per share at which GL issued shares in its most recently completed financing prior to the Maturity Date.

In connection with the Transaction, GL and Aquila also entered into an investor rights agreement pursuant to which, among other things, Aquila received the right to participate in future equity financings completed by GL as well as nomination rights in respect of one member of GL’s board of directors, in each case subject to Aquila continuing to maintain a specified ongoing ownership interest in GL.

Barry Hildred, Aquila’s Executive Chair, is an investor in GL and Chair of the GL board of directors. As such, Mr. Hildred did not participate in the Transaction on behalf of Aquila and recused himself from voting on the Transaction as a member of Aquila’s board of directors.

ABOUT AQUILA

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) is a development-stage company focused on high grade polymetallic projects in the Upper Midwest, USA. Aquila’s experienced management team is advancing pre-construction activities for its flagship 100%‐owned gold and zinc-rich Back Forty Project in Michigan.

The Back Forty Project is a volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit with open pit and underground potential located along the mineral-rich Penokean Volcanic Belt in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Back Forty contains approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold and 1.2 billion pounds of zinc in the Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource classifications, with additional exploration upside. An optimized Feasibility Study for the Project is underway.

Additional disclosure of Aquila’s financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.aquilaresources.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Aquila to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: risks with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other related risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in Aquila’s filings on its website at www.aquilaresources.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aquila undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents Aquila’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Guy Le Bel, President & CEO

Tel: 450.582.6789

glebel@aquilaresources.com

David Carew, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Tel: 647.943.5677

dcarew@aquilaresources.com

