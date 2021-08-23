Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella plan to attend a White House meeting with President Joe Biden this week to discuss efforts by private companies to improve cybersecurity following a dramatic uptick in ransomware and online attacks over the past year, according to people familiar with the matter. The chief executives of other large tech companies, banks, energy companies and water utilities — including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Southern Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. — have also been invited, according to a senior official familiar with the event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.