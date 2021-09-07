Apples Gains on September 14 invite With Hope of New iPhones By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Apple stock (NASDAQ:) traded 1.6% higher Tuesday as the company sent out invites for its annual fall event on September 14 when it is expected to announce new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and Airpods.

The company is also due to refresh the MacBook Pro and iPad models. None of the product launches or upgrades has been confirmed and won’t be until the day of the event.

This year’s iPhones will likely resemble last year’s models, but with a smaller “notch” cutout at the top of the screen, Bloomberg reported. The Apple Watch is expected to get its first major new design since it launched in 2015.

The stock has climbed around 24% this calendar year, taking the market cap of the world’s most valued company to $2.55 trillion as of Friday.

Apple, like many other tech companies, is struggling with persuading its employees to return to office. It’s much-speculated plans to launch a smart electric car remain under wraps.

A report in The Wall Street Journal last week said the company is working on new health-related features for its smartwatch, including a tool to tell users when their blood pressure is increasing. The Apple Watch could also host a thermometer to help with fertility planning, the report said.

Also last week, Arizona and Georgia signed up to adopt driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet. Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will follow the two states.