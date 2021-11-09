Apple’s CEO Says The Company Is Looking Into Cryptocurrency

It seems like almost every major technology company has embraced Cryptocurrency in some shape or form. As we recently reported, AMC Theatres is planning to accept different Cryptocurrency methods for payment like Dogecoin by the end of the year. Meta (formally known as Facebook) unveiled their cryptocurrency project Libra, and now it looks like Apple may be ready to hop on the cryptocurrency train.

According to Tech Crunch, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company is looking into Cryptocurrency. The confirmation was made during an interview earlier today at the NYT Dealbook Conference, a two-day conference thrown by The New York Post that celebrates the 20th anniversary of DealBook.

The conference brings together some of the most influential minds in business, policy, and culture to take stock of the world, so it was only right Tim was in attendance. Reporters took the opportunity to ask Tim some serious questions about how the company planned on incorporating Cryptocurrency, and he gave a little insight on what Apple consumers can possibly look forward to.

Tim clarified Apple has no immediate plans to launch any crypto-related offerings just yet, and he wouldn’t detail any of the areas where the company may be exploring crypto. In addition, he did note there were several areas of Apple’s business where he would not consider introducing crypto offerings. It seems the perfect avenue to add Cryptocurrency to Apple would be for payments.

Interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Tim if Apple would consider accepting Cryptocurrency through Apple Pay? Tim wasn’t trying to spill too much information but generally answered that crypto is something he’s looking at.

Apple consumers should know by now that the company never rolls out a feature without proper research. Tim also explained that the company has decided where it doesn’t make sense to invest in cryptocurrencies, even if they’re not ready to speak publicly about crypto products.

So, where does this leave Apple compared to competitors like PayPal, Venmo, and Square Inc.’s Cash App, who have all recently moved into the crypto space? As of now, we’ll have to watch and see what the company decides to do, but Tim made it clear by stating “there are other things that we’re definitely looking at” about crypto, but said Apple had nothing to announce on the matter at this time.

Roommates, we’ll keep yall posted on what happens next.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Apple’s CEO Says The Company Is Looking Into Cryptocurrency appeared first on The Shade Room.