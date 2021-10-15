Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment

Article content SAN FRANCISCO — An Apple employee who led fellow workers in publicly sharing instances of what they called harassment and discrimination at the company said on Thursday that she had been fired. Janneke Parrish, an Apple program manager, said the iPhone maker informed her on Thursday that she had been terminated for deleting material on company equipment while she was under investigation over the leaking of a company town hall to media, which she told the New York Times she did not do.

Article content Parrish told Reuters she deleted apps that contained details of her finances and other personal information before handing her devices in to Apple as part of the probe. Parrish said she believes she was fired for her activism in the workplace. “To me, this seems clearly retaliatory for the fact that I was speaking out about abuses that have happened at my employer, pay equity and, generally, about our workplace conditions,” she said. Apple said Friday it does not discuss specific employee matters. Apple has recently experienced other examples of employee unrest. Last month, two Apple employees told Reuters they had filed charges https://www.reuters.com/technology/us-national-labor-relations-board-investigating-two-complaints-apple-workers-2021-09-02 against the company with the National Labor Relations Board. The workers accused Apple of retaliation and halting discussion of pay among employees, among other allegations.