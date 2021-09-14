Apple updates iPads for work-from-home as new 5G iPhones expected

Article content Apple Inc on Tuesday updated its base model iPad with a more powerful chip and a better camera for remote work and learning, and the tech company was also expected to release new versions of its best-selling iPhone to entice consumers into 5G plans. The new iPad starts at $329 and will be available next week. Apple also announced a new iPad Mini with 5G and a reworked design that makes it look like the higher-end iPad Air and Pro models. Apple last year introduced its iPhone 12, which featured a new look and its first devices with 5G connectivity. This year, analyst expect modest hardware upgrades and a deeper focus on 5G.

Article content In particular, carriers such as AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications and T-Mobile that have significantly built out their networks since the start of this year are likely to offer new incentives around the devices that can take advantage of the faster speeds those networks can offer, said Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies. “There seems to be way more (5G network capacity) than was in place even six months ago,” Bajarin said. “They want people upgrading. They’re going to be really aggressive.” Apple’s biggest product launch of the year comes as some of the shine has come off its stock as business practices such as charging software developers commissions on in-app payments https://www.reuters.com/technology/epics-narrow-win-app-store-case-toughens-fight-against-google-play-rules-2021-09-11 have come under regulatory scrutiny.