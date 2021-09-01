Apple Tops $2.5 Trillion Market Cap as States Sign Up for Wallet By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Apple stock (NASDAQ:) rose .5% and its market cap exceeded $2.5 trillion Wednesday as Arizona and Georgia signed up to adopt driver’s licenses and state IDs in its Wallet.

The stock’s high in today’s session so far is $154.98.

Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will follow the two states.

State residents will now be able to add their driver’s license or state ID to their Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch.

The Transportation Security Administration will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports as the first locations customers can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet.

Users will simply have to tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to present it to the TSA, without taking out their physical card or handing over their device.

Apple and the issuing states will not know when or where users present their IDs, the company said in a note.

In other news that is keeping the Apple buzzing in today’s trade, a report in The Wall Street Journal said the company is working on new health-related features for its smartwatch, including a tool to tell users when their blood pressure is increasing. The Apple watch could also host a thermometer to help with fertility planning, the report said.