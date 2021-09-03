Apple to take more time to roll out child safety features By Reuters

(Reuters) – Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) said on Friday it would take more time to collect input and make improvements before releasing important child safety features.
The company last month said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.