Apple to hold event introducing new iPhones on Sept. 14

Apple has also been working on watches with bigger screens, revamped entry-level AirPods earbuds and new MacBook Pros

Apple Inc. has set the date for its biggest product launch of the year: Sept. 14. That’s when the company is set to unveil its latest line of iPhones and other products ahead of a critical holiday season.

Article content

The company announced the event on its websites and in invitations to media, but like every Apple launch since 2020, this one will be streamed online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said the event, which features the tag line “California Streaming,” will take place at 10 a.m. Pacific time next Tuesday.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has been readying four new iPhones, as well as Apple Watches with larger screens. Apple has also been working on revamped entry-level AirPods earbuds and new MacBook Pros. Apple typically holds multiple launches in the fall, so not every new device for 2021 may appear next week. Last year, Apple held three events across two months.

Bloomberg.com