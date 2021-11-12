Apple supplier Foxconn’s Q3 profit leaps past estimates, boosted by smartphone demand By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn’s office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple (NASDAQ:), reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for consumer electronics as people work remotely through the coronavirus pandemic.

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, reported July-September net profit of T$36.98 billion ($1.33 billion), up 20% from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. That was above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of T$31.73 billion drawn from 12 analysts’ estimates.

Foxconn said the net profit, the second-highest on record for the third quarter, was better than its own expectations and boosted by “strong smartphone demand”.

Third-quarter revenue rose 9% on the year to a record T$1.405 trillion, compared to the company’s previous forecast of a growth between 3% to 15%.

Foxconn previously said it felt only a small impact from the year-long global chip shortage but had cautioned that rising COVID-19 cases in Asia could hurt its supply chain.

($1 = 27.8320 Taiwan dollars)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR