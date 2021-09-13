Apple shares rise from Epic ruling-led slide By Reuters

(Reuters) – Apple Inc (NASDAQ:)’s shares stabilized on Monday after losing about $84 billion in market capitalization following a U.S. judge’s mixed decision on the iPhone maker’s fight with “Fortnite” game maker Epic Games last week.

The court issued a permanent injunction that would let app developers to route its players to alternative platforms to make payments, allowing them to avoid Apple’s 30% App Store fees.

Shares were up about 0.8% before the opening bell on Monday. They had closed down 3.3% on Friday.

