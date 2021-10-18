Apple rolls out new AirPods, Mac chips

Article content

Apple Inc on Monday introduced a third generation of its AirPod wireless earbuds with “spatial audio” features and a $5-per-month streaming music plan.

The new AirPods are also sweat- and water-resistant for use with workouts and will have some sound features previously found in the higher-end AirPods Pro, Apple said during the event. Apple said the new AirPods will cost $179 and start shipping next week.

Apple also introduced two new chips called the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. The chips are meant to have better performance than the company’s previous M1 chips, but do so while using less power than rival chips from firms like Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.