Apple Releases iOS 15 Software With Over 50 New Features

Apple knew what they were doing in the lab when they came up with the latest update for iOS 15 technology. The update is filled with new features that help iPhone users connect with others in a lit way! Everyone loves the latest installation so much that iOS 15 is trending on Twitter. So here’s a rundown of what you can expect from the newest software.

Facetime is going to be more interactive than ever. With the new SharePlay feature, users can create a unique experience by watching, listening, and sharing their screens right inside FaceTime. According to Apple, the SharePlay feature will make FaceTime calls feel like you’re in the room with the person and more natural, especially now that you’ll be able to stream movies and TV shows while on FaceTime.

This is perfect if you want to have a date night or just ki ki with your girls! There is no need to worry about the volume. The feature also automatically adjusts, so you can talk and watch without interruption. Sharing music and screens just became easier with this feature. If ya’ll think that’s it, nope, there’s more!

With Grid view, you can bring the party to Facetime while chatting with up to six people. The speaker will automatically be highlighted, so you always know who’s talking to avoid confusion. With iOS 15, you will finally be able to video chat with other users who are not team iPhone without downloading a third-party application. You can now send friends and family a link to connect, even if they’re using Windows or Android.

Another feature that has made improvements to help the overall user experience is Maps. They now offer drivers road details like turn lanes, crosswalks, bike lanes, and more. As we previously reported, the wallet feature will allow you to use the keys application to unlock your home, garage, hotel room, or even your workplace. As well as hold your driver’s license or state ID for travel and more.

Roomies, are ya’ll excited about the upgrades?

