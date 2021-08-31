Apple Planning On Releasing New iPhone Features Using Satellite Technology For Emergencies

Roommates, if you didn’t think the Apple iPhone couldn’t get any better, think again! The upcoming Apple iPhone 13 is set to drop soon, and Apple is ramping up new technology for their phones that you never knew you needed! The streets are already talking about one feature, which focuses on satellite capabilities. These features will give other phones run for their money as it will change how we contact emergency services.

According to Bloomberg, the satellite capabilities on iPhone will allow users to send texts to first responders and report crashes in the areas without having cellular coverage or a signal available. The feature will be integrated into the Messages app as a third protocol. Instead of appearing with a green or blue bubble, the message bubble will be gray. Another satellite network feature allows users to report other major emergencies, such as plane crashes and sinking ships. Users will also be able to send messages to their emergency contacts, even if the do-not-disturb setting is on.

The feature can also send the iPhone user’s location and Medical ID through the Health app with information about the user’s medical history, age, medications, and information like height and weight. As well as notify any emergency contacts listed in the device. Reports state that Apple has been in the lab developing at least two related emergency features that will rely on satellite networks aimed to be released on future iPhones, according to an Apple source. The rollout for this process has been years in the making. Since 2017, Apple has had a dedicated team researching the concept of satellite technology.

There is some speculation that the upcoming iPhone will have satellite capabilities ramped up sometime this week, following TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speaking about it over the phone. She claimed that Apple would most likely work with American satellite communications company Globalstar Inc. However, it is unclear.

All good things take time before any official rollout of features, and Apple hasn’t set launch date just yet. So it looks like we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled to see what they reveal when they release the upcoming iPhone 13, which is slated for as early as mid-September.

