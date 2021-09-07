Apple, Microsoft among tech giants to open Saudi academies

Global tech giants including Apple and Microsoft will open training academies in Saudi Arabia, as the oil-rich kingdom looks to position itself as a Middle East hub for technology and innovation.

Other multinational corporations including Google, Amazon, Oracle, IBM, and Cisco said they will help provide training in software development and coding, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said in a statement. That will further bring the kingdom into competition with the United Arab Emirates, where Abu Dhabi and Dubai have also been trying to do the same and have a headstart.

“We have an amazing relationship with the UAE and all of our neighbors, but rightfully we should focus on our competitive advantages and our own ambitions,” Alswaha said in a separate interview.

In August, the kingdom launched a series of technology initiatives worth over US$1.2 billion aimed at improving the digital skills of Saudi schoolchildren. The aim is to train one programmer among every 100 Saudis by 2030.