Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon, others in deal with Japanese

Article content Apple Inc will loosen App Store rules that have banned companies like Netflix Inc from providing customers a link to create a paid account to bypass Apple’s in-app purchase commissions, the company said late on Wednesday. It is the second concession to regulators and companies in less than a week as the iPhone maker faces legal, regulatory and legislative challenges to the App Store, which forms the core of its $53.8 billion services segment. But Apple will still ban developers from taking other forms of payment inside apps on the iPhone, the key practice that “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, Spotify Technology and Match Group Inc have said they want to end.

Article content “A limited anti-steering fix does not solve all our issues,” Spotify, which is pursuing an antitrust complaint against Apple with European Union competition authorities, said in a statement. Apple collects commissions between 15% and 30% from in-app purchases and erects barriers to keep developers from steering users toward payment alternatives. One such rule had barred “reader apps” – where users consume content that they purchased elsewhere – from providing a link to sign up for a paid account. Apple said on Wednesday it would drop that rule starting early next year as part of the conclusion of an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC). Apple said it agreed with the JFTC to let developers of those apps share a single link to their websites to help users set up and manage their accounts. Although the change is part of an agreement with the JFTC, Apple said it would be applied globally.