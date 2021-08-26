Apple CEO Tim Cook about to get $750-million richer with final payout from big award

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

This week, the Apple Inc. chief executive officer will collect the 10th and final tranche of the pay deal he received a decade ago after he took over the top job from co-founder Steve Jobs.

The haul consists of about 5 million shares worth roughly US$750 million, according to calculations by Bloomberg News. Part of the payout is contingent on Apple’s stock return over the past three years surpassing at least two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 — a threshold the iPhone maker cleared by a wide margin.

Apple’s soaring stock price has allowed Cook, 59, to collect top payouts year after year and made him a billionaire. He currently has a net worth of about US$1.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.