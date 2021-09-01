Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status – Bloomberg News

Article content

Apple Inc is asking its U.S employees to report their vaccination status as COVID-19 cases spike in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

The iPhone maker has asked its staff to report their status “voluntarily” by mid-September, regardless of whether they are working remotely or from an office, according to the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-01/apple-asks-all-u-s-employees-to-report-vaccination-status?sref=vEQJzSks.

New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking.

Big tech firms are also delaying their return-to-office timelines as the highly contagious Delta variant drives a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)