Apple app store reportedly blocks Gnosis Safe wallet update for hosting NFTs By Cointelegraph

The Apple (NASDAQ:) App Store reportedly blocked a Gnosis Safe crypto wallet app update due to it hosting NFTs that weren’t purchased inside the app.
Lukas Schor —a product developer at Ethereum-based crypto wallet provider Gnosis Safe — revealed the firm ran into trouble when it submitted an updated version of its app to the IOS app store earlier this month.
