Apple App Store removes crypto wallet TokenPocket after PayPal complaint By Cointelegraph

Global payments giant PayPal (NASDAQ:) is going after cryptocurrency wallet TokenPocket over an alleged trademark infringement.

Apple (NASDAQ:) has temporarily removed the TokenPocket wallet from the App Store, the company announced on Thursday. According to the firm, the reason for removal was a complaint from PayPal concerning an alleged trademark issue.

PayPal and TokenPocket logos compared. Source: Reddit