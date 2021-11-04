Apple App Store removes crypto wallet TokenPocket after PayPal complaint By Cointelegraph

Global payments giant PayPal (NASDAQ:) is going after cryptocurrency wallet TokenPocket over an alleged trademark infringement.
Apple (NASDAQ:) has temporarily removed the TokenPocket wallet from the App Store, the company announced on Thursday. According to the firm, the reason for removal was a complaint from PayPal concerning an alleged trademark issue.
