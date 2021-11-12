Appili Therapeutics Reports Financial and Operational Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 and Change of Chief Financial Officer

Article content HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2022, which ended on September 30, 2021. “Although the top-line results of our Phase 3 PRESECO trial were not what we had hoped for, I am incredibly proud of all that our team accomplished this quarter which continues to demonstrate Appili’s ability to rapidly execute and achieve key development milestones,” said Armand Balboni, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Appili Therapeutics. “I am excited to deploy our expanded drug development infrastructure to tackle the many other infectious disease threats in front of us and advance our broader anti-infective pipeline including our novel, clinical-stage antifungal ATI-2307 slated to enter Phase 2 next year, and our first-in-class biodefense vaccine candidate ATI-1701 .”

Article content Second quarter and recent operational highlights include: Kimberly Stephens, CPA, CA, who has been the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2016, has chosen to leave Appili for personal reasons effective November 16, 2021. Kenneth G. Howling, who has over 25 years of experience in senior financial positions across several healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, will be joining Appili Therapeutics as Acting Chief Financial Officer this fall. “On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank Kimberly for her commitment and contribution to Appili Therapeutics,” continued Armand Balboni, CEO of Appili Therapeutics. “Since joining Appili in 2016, Kimberly has been an integral part of our executive team leading Appili through many of our biggest milestones, including taking the company public and up-listing to the Toronto Stock Exchange. We wish her well in her future endeavors.” Financial Results The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and Part I of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada Handbook–Accounting. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The net loss and comprehensive loss of $18.5 million or $0.30 loss per share for the six months ended September 30, 2021 was $13.5 million higher than the net loss and comprehensive loss of $5.1 million or $0.09 loss per share during the six months ended September 30, 2020. This relates mainly to an increase in research and development expenses by $13.4 million, an increase in business development of $0.2 million and an increase in accreted interest of $0.2 million. These increases were offset by a decrease in general and administration expenses by $0.2 million increase of government assistance of $0.3 million.