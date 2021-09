Article content

SINGAPORE — Global gas prices are at “extreme levels” due to low inventories and strong demand in Europe and China, and the market is set for a reasonably bullish five-year outlook, said Russell Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Vitol.

In a pre-recorded interview for the annual Platts APPEC 2021 conference, Hardy said global oil demand remained 4 million barrels per day behind the pre-COVID-19 levels of 2019. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)