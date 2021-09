Article content

SINGAPORE — Equinor has more than doubled its crude oil volumes sold to Asia since 2017, a company official said on Monday.

The company’s Johan Sverdrup production reached 535,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) in May, said Simon James, vice president for Equinor’s crude trading and refinery optimization, said in a pre-recorded speech for the annual Platts APPEC 2021 conference. (Reporting by Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Louise Heavens)