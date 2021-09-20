apparent use of whips on Haitian migrants not acceptable By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Monday that footage appearing to show border patrol agents using whips against Haitian migrants coming into the United States from Mexico was unacceptable and not appropriate.
“I have seen some of the footage. I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make that appropriate,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
“I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate,” she said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.