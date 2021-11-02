Apollo reports record jump in earnings as asset divestments rise By Reuters





By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Apollo Global Management (NYSE:) Inc said its distributable earnings rose to an all-time high in the third quarter driven by growth in its asset sales from its private equity portfolio and income from its credit business.

Apollo joins peers Blackstone (NYSE:) Inc and Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:) Inc that reported record distributable earnings last month due to strong asset sales, as economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and low interest rates drove mergers and acquisition activity to new highs.

Distributable earnings, which is the cash used to pay dividends to shareholders, rose to a record $752.1 million, up from $205.1 million a year earlier. That translated to distributable earnings per share of $1.71, which surpassed the average Wall Street analyst estimate of $1.10, according to Refinitiv.

Apollo said it cashed out $8.8 billion worth of investments in the third quarter, including selling down its stake in financial firm OneMain Holdings (NYSE:) Inc and profits from education provider Apollo Education Group.

New York-based Apollo said it invested $28.3 billion to acquire new assets, including its $5 billion take over of Yahoo from telecoms giant Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:).

Apollo said its private equity funds appreciated 4.8%. Its corporate credit funds and real estate, infrastructure and principal finance funds rose 1.7% and 6% respectively. Blackstone’s private equity funds rose by 9.9%, while Carlyle’s buyout funds rose 4%.

Total assets under management rose to $481.1 billion, up from $471.8 billion in the prior quarter, driven by growth in premiums from its insurance businesses Athene Holding (NYSE:) Inc and Athora.

Apollo ended the quarter with $46.9 billion in unspent capital and declared a dividend of 50 cents per share.