APOLLO Insurance Partners With Perch to Offer Their Customers Access to Immediate Digital Insurance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — APOLLO Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Perch to offer immediate digital insurance products, specifically tailored to the thousands of Canadians that use their website each year when applying for affordable mortgages.

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada, through brokers and embedded partnerships like this one. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7. Perch offers an analytics-driven digital platform that gives users in-depth financial insights throughout all aspects of homeownership, from buying, to mortgage renewals, refinancing, and selling. Users can also compare and apply for a mortgage online, with direct support from a dedicated mortgage advisor as needed.

“APOLLO is very excited to partner with Perch who stands by Canadians in the real estate industry,” said APOLLO Business Development Manager, Yonas Alemyehu. “With Perch and APOLLO partnering, we believe we can provide an exceptional digital experience for users, making it easier for those looking to build their real estate. We are pleased to offer Perch users an entirely digital experience, while also providing hyper-personalized service each user deserves.”

Perch is a prop-tech company based in Toronto that focuses on helping people make better real estate decisions to build wealth. Their platform provides clear insights to help users save money on their mortgage or unlock equity for their next purchase. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or seasoned real estate investor, Perch helps people manage their home investments.

“Perch enables home buyers to see exactly what they can afford, get pre-approved for, and save money by unlocking some of the lowest mortgage rates in Canada. For those looking to build wealth through their existing real estate portfolio, our online platform makes it easy for people to make informed decisions,” said Alex Leduc, Founder & CEO of Perch. “When we learned APOLLO offered a fully digital experience in the insurance space, while also helping their users save money through lower premiums, we saw a clear overlap and connection.”

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real-time and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.