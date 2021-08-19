APOLLO Insurance Partners With Landlord Credit Bureau to Offer Their Landlord and Tenant Members Seamless Access to Digital Insurance

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — APOLLO Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Landlord Credit Bureau to offer users an entirely digital experience. Members will now have instant access to insurance at the palm of their hand.

Article content

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada, through brokers and embedded partnerships like this one. Landlord Credit Bureau believes in partnering with companies that benefit its members, making their lives easier. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7.

“Landlord Credit Bureau offers an incredible service to Canadian landlords and tenants by providing tenants the opportunity to build and rebuild their credit while enabling landlords to increase their revenue,” said APOLLO Vice President of Partnerships Josh Pillsbury.“ Combined with APOLLO’s ability to offer immediate fulfillment through a digital insurance experience, this embedded integration will result in significant savings for members while also reducing their risk.”

Landlord Credit Bureau’s mission is to empower the businesses and lives of landlords and property managers while enriching the lives of responsible tenants. LCB provides the means and tools to secure better renters while reducing the frequency and impact of delinquencies and drive operating efficiencies. They provide tenants seeking to establish or rebuild their credit with a liberating way to improve their credit. In doing so, Landlord Credit Bureau enables landlords to increase revenue and profit while decreasing the time it takes for responsible tenants to unlock and access future credit-related rewards for themselves and their loved ones.

“APOLLO is making it easy for Canadians to shop for insurance. Partnering with them means Landlord Credit Bureau can now provide our members with access to insurance whenever, wherever they need it” said Zac Killam, CEO of Landlord Credit Bureau. “Our landlords and tenants appreciate services that are designed with them in mind, APOLLO certainly delivers on this promise.”

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real-time and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.