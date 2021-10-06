API says U.S. oil stockpiles rose in week to Oct 1 – Oilprice.com

Article content

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported crude oil inventories in the United States rose by 951,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 1, website Oilprice.com reported https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Second-Surprise-Crude-Build-Caps-Oil-Price-Gains.html on Tuesday.

The API said gasoline inventories rose by 3.682 million barrels in the week while stockpiles of distillate fuel, including diesel fuel and heating oil, climbed 345,000 barrels, Oilprice.com reported.

The API said crude oil stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. oil futures, climbed by 1.999 million barrels during the week, Oilprice.com reported.

(Writing by Christian Schmollinger; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)