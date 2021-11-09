APEC ministers pledge recovery support, seek to curb fishing, farm subsidies By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: A view shows virtual APEC Economic Leaders Meeting 2020, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Pacific Rim trade and foreign ministers on Tuesday pledged to maintain economic support measures to sustain a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic while pursuing negotiations to curb subsidies for fisheries and agriculture at a forthcoming World Trade Organization meeting.

The ministers from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation countries said in a communique issued after a virtual meeting there was wide divergence in recovery across and within economies, with downside risks remaining.

“We need to sustain our economic recovery through continued policy support measures, while preserving financial stability and long-term fiscal sustainability,” the ministers said.

