APEC leaders vow to tackle economic recovery, COVID-19, climate By Reuters

(Reuters) – Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday vowed to address economic recovery in the region by shoring up supply chains, tackling labor issues and continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also pledged to work together to address climate and environmental challenges, they said in a statement following their meeting in Wellington, New Zealand.
