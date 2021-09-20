AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-AP INTERVIEW-GUTERRES — The head of the United Nations is warning of a potential new Cold War if the United States and China don’t repair their relationship. He calls that relationship between the two large and deeply influential countries “completely dysfunctional.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press this weekend ahead of this week’s annual United Nations gathering of world leaders. He said the world’s two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade and technology. He says they should be working together even given persisting disputes about human rights, economics, online security and disputes over sovereignty in the South China Sea. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 1,170 words, photos, video.

ETHIOPIA-A MANMADE FAMINE — In parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, people now eat only green leaves for days. At a health center last week, a mother and her newborn weighing just 1.7 pounds died from hunger. In every district of the more than 20 where one aid group works, residents have starved to death. For months, the United Nations and aid groups have warned of famine in this war-torn corner of northern Ethiopia. Now internal documents and witness accounts reveal the first starvation deaths since Ethiopia’s government in June imposed what the U.N. calls “a de facto humanitarian aid blockade.” By Cara Anna. SENT: 1,710 words, photos. This story has an abridged version.

TOP STORIES

BORDER-MIGRANT CAMP — The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and trying to block others from crossing the border from Mexico. It’s a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America’s swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades. Three flights with 145 passengers each arrived in Port-au-Prince, and Haiti said six flights were expected on Tuesday. In all, U.S. authorities moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. By Juan A. Lozano, Eric Gay, Elliot Spagat and Evens Sanon. SENT: 1,270 words, photos, video.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY — President Joe Biden goes before the United Nations this week to address the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses. He’s eager to make a pitch for greater global partnership at a time when allies are becoming increasingly skeptical about how much U.S. foreign policy really has changed since Donald Trump left the White House. SENT: 1,070 words, photo. With UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-CLIMATE PRESSURE: Pressure is building on world leaders to increase their efforts to fight global warming. It’s coming to a boil this week at the United Nations. U.N. officials are corralling 35 to 40 world leaders behind closed doors to coax them to do more. There’s a deadline in just six weeks. By AP Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 1.080 words, photos and UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-THINGS TO WATCH (sent).

VIRUS OUTBREAK — Officials in both the U.S. and the European Union are struggling with the same question. That is how to boost vaccination rates to the max and end a pandemic that has repeatedly thwarted efforts to control it. President Joe Biden has issued sweeping vaccine mandates in the United States. EU officials in many places are requiring people to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from COVID-19 to participate in everyday activities. And even sometimes to go to work. By Raf Casert. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

MISSING-TRAVELER — Authorities are continuing to look for a Florida man following the apparent discovery of his girlfriend’s body in Wyoming after she went missing on a cross country trip. An FBI agent says the body discovered Sunday is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The cause of death not yet been determined. SENT: 680 words, photos.

EMMY AWARDS — “The Crown” is the winner of the best drama series Emmy Award, giving Netflix its first top series win. “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series, delivering a top prize to the fledgling streaming service Apple TV+. Netflix also claimed the last trophy when “The Queen’s Gambit” won best limited series. The trifecta was a first for streaming services and cements their rise in the television industry. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 1,240 words, photos, video. With EMMY AWARDS-THE LATEST; EMMY AWARDS-LIST; EMMY AWARDS-FASHION.

TRENDING NEWS

AUSTRALIA-SUBMARINES — French and Australian officials say France’s anger over a canceled submarine contract will not derail negotiations on an Australia-European Union free trade deal. SENT: 360 words, photo.

WWII VETERAN-FRENCH HONOR — A 98-year-old World War II veteran who took part in the D-Day invasion and the Battle of the Bulge and witnessed the German surrender during the war has been honored by France for his military contributions. SENT: 520 words, photos.

MILITARY-JET-CRASH — A military training jet has crashed in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes. Authorities say both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed Sunday in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth. SENT: 550 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION — Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal. By Alan Fram. SENT: 990 words, photos.

TRUMP-REPUBLICANS — Former President Donald Trump is aiming to exert his influence at all levels of the Republican Party as he considers another presidential run, including down-ballot races that typically receive little attention from national politicians but have a role in overseeing elections. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

NATIONAL

WESTERN WILDFIRES — Flames have reached a grove of sequoia trees in California as firefighters battled to keep fire from driving further into another grove, where the base of the world’s largest tree has been wrapped in protective foil. SENT: 670 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

AFGHANISTAN — Female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home, with work only allowed for those who cannot be replaced by men, the interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital said, detailing the latest restrictions on women by the new Taliban rulers. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

CHINA-GAMING RESTRICTIONS — China has set new rules limiting the amount of time kids can spend playing online games. The new rules are part of a campaign to ensure that youths are not spending too much time on entertainment that could potentially be unhealthy. Parents have welcomed the restrictions limiting minors to just three hours of online game playing a week — one hour between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday most weeks. SENT: 1.080 words, photos.

HONG KONG — Results for the vote for members of Hong Kong’s Election Committee have been finalized after hours of delays, with just one opposition-leaning candidate elected to the 1,500-strong committee. On Sunday, select Hong Kong residents voted for members of the Election Committee that will choose the city’s leader in the first polls following reforms meant to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty. SENT: 670 words, photos.

YEMEN — The United Nations, the United States and the United Kingdom have condemned the executions of nine Yemenis by the country’s Houthi rebels. The nine were convicted and sentenced to death over their alleged involvement in the killing of a senior Houthi official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago. SENT: 490 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-US — North Korea has criticized the U.S. decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and warned of unspecified countermeasures if it finds the deal affects the North’s security. SENT: 480 words, photo.

RUSSIA ELECTIONS — Early results Sunday in Russia’s parliamentary election show the dominant pro-Kremlin party well in the lead, but it is unclear if the party will retain the two-thirds majority of seats that would allow it to change the constitution. SENT: 760 words, photos.

CANADA-ELECTION — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled on an early election in a bid to win a majority of seats in Parliament. But he now faces the threat of being knocked from power in Monday’s election. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ISRAEL-FIRST BORN-REEDEMED-PHOTO GALLERY — Shortly after sundown, Yaakov Tabersky presented his firstborn son on a silver platter to a Jewish priest in a ceremony harking back to the biblical exodus from Egypt. The ceremony, known as “pidyon ha-ben,” or redemption of the firstborn, was held in an ultra-Orthodox community in Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem. SENT: 330 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOX OFFICE — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is the top film at the box office for the third straight weekend, but the muted reception for Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” suggests older moviegoers still aren’t as eager to return to theaters. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BUSINESS

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares have fallen nearly 4% in Hong Kong in holiday-thinned trading in Asia, with both Tokyo and Shanghai closed. Other regional benchmarks also fell Monday after Wall Street wrapped up last week with another decline. Investors are watching to see whether the Federal Reserve will take any action to address the impact of rising prices on businesses and consumers. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SPORTS

CHIEFS-RAVENS — Lamar Jackson finally beat Patrick Mahomes, using his legs to rush for 107 yards and scoring twice, including flipping into the end zone for the winning score as Baltimore defeated Kansas City 36-35. Jackson was 0-3 against the Chiefs, and he needed all of his multiple skills to break through to hand Mahomes his first loss in September after 11 victories. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

FBC–T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL — Clemson and Ohio State have slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll and Penn State has jumped four spots to No. 6. Defending national champion Alabama remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to win at Florida. SENT: 720 words, photos.

