Anyone who studies Bitcoin ends up investing in it, says Scaramucci By Cointelegraph

Anyone who studies Bitcoin ends up investing in it, says Scaramucci

By Matilda Colman
Investors who study (BTC) carefully are eventually convinced to own a stake in the cryptocurrency, according to SkyBridge Capital CEO and founder Anthony Scaramucci.

In a Monday interview with CNBC’s Capital Connection, Scaramucci — who also served a 10-day stint as President Donald Trump’s communications director — urged investors to “do the homework on Bitcoin” and “understand what it is.” He also suggested that investors read the white paper written by anonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.