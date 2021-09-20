Antonio Banderas’ Daughter Stella Stuns In Black Dress On Red Carpet – Hollywood Life

The ‘Desperado’ actor brought his daughter with him to an event, where she looked absolutely gorgeous in a fitted black outfit.

What a beauty! Antonio Banderas hit the red carpet with his 24-year-old daughter Stella at the opening ceremony of the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, where Stella was born, on Friday September 17. The 61-year-old actor’s daughter looked absolutely gorgeous in a black dress, while she posed with her dad.

Stella rocked a tight black dress, with a v-neck for the red carpet affair. The beauty brand entrepreneur also sported a pair of black open-toed pumps, and she accessorized with a gold watch and thin gold-hooped earrings at the event! Stella also had her hair styled with a great middle part. Her dad went for a classic red carpet look with a black suit for the event.

Stella is Antonio’s only daughter from his marriage to Melanie Griffith, 64, which lasted from 1996 until 2015, when they officially filed for divorce. While Stella seems close with both of her parents and her half-sister Dakota Johnson, 31, the model definitely seems like she has a very special bond with her dad, and the model has shared tons of photos of her with her Mask Of Zorro-star father.

The model had kept out of the spotlight for most of her life, save for appearing at events like the Golden Globes in 2004 as a little girl, the actress has become more of a public figure in recent years. She rocked the cover of the September 2020 issue Glamour Spain, and she’s shared more photos to her Instagram, like when she rocked a sexy crop-top back in March. The actress also posts to promote her perfume Lightbound. She called Lightbound “a genderless, handcrafted, and sustainably packaged perfume oil reminiscent of and inspired by my intertwined upbringing between Málaga and Los Angeles” in an August Instagram caption. “Alma is sensual and rich and sweet and ready to order! And is importantly cruelty free, paraben free, and phthalate free,” she wrote.