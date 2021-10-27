Antofagasta to appeal U.S. plan to block Twin Metals copper mine

Article content Antofagasta Plc said on Wednesday it would ask U.S. officials to reconsider a proposed 20-year ban on mining in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters region, a plan announced last week https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/blow-twin-metals-us-proposes-mining-ban-boundary-waters-2021-10-20 that would block its Twin Metals copper and nickel project. The company called the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration, which also rejected the Chile-based company’s lease applications, politically motivated.

Article content “If we can prove that we can meet or exceed all (environmental) standards in place, we have a right to move this project forward,” said Twin Metals chief regulatory officer Julie Padilla. The U.S. Forest Service last week proposed the 20-year ban, reversing a decision by former President Donald Trump and setting off a review of how mining could affect the popular outdoor recreational area on the U.S.-Canada border. The Forest Service, part of the Agriculture Department, controls the surface land at the site. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, part of the Interior Department, controls the underground copper deposit and must approve plans to extract minerals. Antofagasta will comment on the proposed ban during the public review period. It is also asking federal regulators to reconsider their rejection of several lease applications, which would give the company exclusive mining rights in the area.